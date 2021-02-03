Congress to bring resolution against farm laws in Haryana assembly

-
The Congress on Wednesday decided to bring a resolution against the Centre's new farm laws in the next session of the Haryana assembly.
The party will also move a resolution to demand amendment to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act to ensure that farmers get guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), according to a party statement.
The decisions were taken at a Congress Legislature Party meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition in the Haryana assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
Hooda said the party will also bring a no-confidence motion against the government and seek time from Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya for a meeting to request him for a special session of the assembly.
He said the party MLAs will march towards the Haryana Raj Bhavan on Thursday if the governor did not give them time for a meeting.
Commenting on the procurement process, the former Haryana chief minister said there should be a provision of legal action against those buying crops below the MSP.
Hooda said the agitation against the farm laws is completely non-political and farmers' organisations are receiving support from all sections of society.
The Congress stands firmly with the demands of farmers and their peaceful agitation, Hooda said in the meeting.
The former chief minister said all party MLAs condemned tactics used by the government to "suppress" the movement.
"It is a democratic right of farmers to agitate for their demands. In such a situation, shutting down the internet, electricity, water supply and sanitation facilities is inhuman. The government should resume all facilities immediately," Hooda said.
He said the Congress is constantly demanding from the state governor to convene a special session of the assembly.
"We have repeatedly sought time to meet the governor. Tomorrow, we will again request him to give us time for a meeting. Congress legislators will wait until 11 am. If we are not given time to for a meeting, then all party MLAs will march peacefully towards the Raj Bhavan from the MLA hostel," he said.
Hooda also claimed that the BJP-JJP government in the state has lost people's confidence.
The Congress will bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the coming assembly session, Hooda said, claiming that voices of dissent are being heard among the MLAs supporting the government.
They are constantly making statements against the government and in support of farmers, the Congress leader said.
"The no-confidence motion will let people know which MLA stands with the government and which MLA stands with farmers," he added.
Hooda said the farmers' movement has become a people's movement.
This movement is drawing support from a cross-section of society as the three agricultural laws are not only anti-farmer but will also cause huge losses to the common consumers, he said.
