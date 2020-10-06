Uttar Pradesh reports 61 more Covid-19 deaths, 3,500 fresh cases

-
ALSO READ
UP reports 98 additional Covid-19 deaths; caseload climbs to 342,000
UP sees 5,234 fresh Covid-19 cases, 87 deaths; recoveries cross 300,000
Uttar Pradesh reports 69 more Covid-19 deaths, 4,271 fresh cases
Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 tally rises to 348,517 with 5,827 new cases
Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 death toll rises to 4,690, cases cross 330,000
-
Uttar Pradesh reported 61 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking their number to 6,153, while 3,500 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 4,20,937.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 44,031, of which 20,647 are in home-isolation, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.
As many as 3,70,753 patients have fully recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, he said, adding that the recovery rate of the state is at 88.07 per cent.
On Monday, over 1.56 lakh tests were performed in the state, taking the total number of tests done till now to over 1.10 crore, the official said.
OPD services in all hospitals, including primary health centres, community health centres and district hospitals, have started, Prasad added.
Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 death toll stood at 6,092 on Monday, and the total number of cases was at 4,17,437.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU