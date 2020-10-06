Uttar Pradesh reports 61 more Covid-19 deaths, 3,500 fresh cases

reported 61 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking their number to 6,153, while 3,500 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 4,20,937.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 44,031, of which 20,647 are in home-isolation, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

As many as 3,70,753 patients have fully recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, he said, adding that the recovery rate of the state is at 88.07 per cent.

On Monday, over 1.56 lakh tests were performed in the state, taking the total number of tests done till now to over 1.10 crore, the official said.

OPD services in all hospitals, including primary health centres, community health centres and district hospitals, have started, Prasad added.

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 death toll stood at 6,092 on Monday, and the total number of cases was at 4,17,437.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)