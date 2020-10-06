World looking up to Indian ways of life amid Covid pandemic: Mohan Bhagwat

-
ALSO READ
People's faith in RSS increasing due to its social work: Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Chief Bhagwat remembers struggle of Advani, others for Ram temple
Nine RSS workers living at Sangh headquarters test positive for Covid-19
India never discriminates, supplying Covid-19 drug to others: Mohan Bhagwat
India set an example of being social capital during Covid: Mohan Bhagwat
-
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the entire world is adopting the basic element of Indian ways of life for its growth and sustenance amid the corona pandemic.
He said 50 years ago, a scheme of organic manure was dumped by the Centre because it was developed by indigenous brains but there is no alternative before the world today.
"The entire world is returning to the basic elements of Indian thought process to practice developmental ways while being environment friendly after being battered by coronavirus during the last six months," said Bhagwat at an event in Kota.
He was addressing a function on the 100th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh leader Dattopant Thengadi.
Praising Thengadi's foresight and his works, Bhagwat said the agriculture was never a subject of trade in India but the world sees it as agriculture economics.
"We have seen this as a means of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of glory, not as a means of conducting trade," he said.
He said the agriculture's economics aspect is not bad but people fail to see that a section of people seeks to exploit others for the business.
He said Thengadi's birth anniversary celebration is for showing gratitude to the work done by him.
He said there is a need to create an agriculture that nourishes the whole world.
"We have to adopt ideal agricultural practices based on experience and proven evidence. India has ten thousand years of agricultural experience, so it is not necessary to take anti-environment practices from the West," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU