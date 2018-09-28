Congress welcomes SC's verdict lifting ban on women's entry in Sabarimala

The on Friday described the Supreme Court's verdict to open the gates of the Temple in to women of all ages as "progressive" and said that there could be no discrimination to worship on the basis of gender.

"There can be no discrimination to worship on the basis of gender or otherwise. A welcome and progressive move towards gender equality by in As society evolves, so should our religious beliefs and laws," leader tweeted.

His remarks came soon after the delivered its verdict saying that it was violative of women's fundamental rights and constitutional guarantees.

In a majority 4:1 judgment, the top court also read down the provision of laws that protected the prohibition and said it could not be covered under practices essential and integral to religious practice.