Conrad Sangma chairs first cabinet meeting of MDA 2.0, approves 2 bills

The first cabinet meeting of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 government on Thursday approved a bill to formally repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma chaired the cabinet meeting which also approved an amendment of the contingency fund bill 2023, an ordinance of which was approved by the cabinet earlier this year.

"We have now brought both the ordinances in the form of bills which would be ratified in the upcoming budget session," the CM told PTI after chairing the first cabinet meeting here.

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will resume on March 20 for the budget session, the CM said.

He said the cabinet has also appointed three spokespersons apart from himself.

"Apart from myself and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, the cabinet has also approved proposals to have ministers Ampareen Lyngdoh, Marcuise and Paul Lyngdoh as official spokespersons of the cabinet," the CM said.

The chief minister also informed that the portfolios would be allotted to ministers by this evening after getting the approval of the Governor.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 16:28 IST

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 16:28 IST

