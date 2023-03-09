JUST IN
Over 1,100 traffic challans in Noida on Holi; hefty fines for stunts
Japan's GDP growth downgraded to annualised real rate of 0.1% in Q4 2022
Goa: Navy, IAF choppers deployed to fight Mhadei fires; 28 doused, 3 active
IIT Kanpur to launch new eMasters program on sustainable construction
PM Modi condoles death of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik
K'taka bribe case: Lokayukta may challenge bail granted to accused MLA
Influenza outbreak in several cities as patients report prolonged illness
Air India Express cabin crew held for gold smuggling in Kochi airport
Over 10 million older adults in India likely have dementia: AI study
Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Over 1,100 traffic challans in Noida on Holi; hefty fines for stunts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

As Kochi smog continues for eight days, Muraleedharan slams Kerala CM

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his silence on the ongoing problem of smog that has engulfed

Topics
Kochi | Ministry of External Affairs | S Jaishankar

IANS  |  Kochi 

Silhouette of children seen through a layer of dense fog on a cold, winter morning, in New Delhi, Sunday
Representative

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his silence on the ongoing problem of smog that has engulfed the commercial capital of Kerala - Kochi -- for the past eight days.

"During Covid time, we all saw how Vijayan used to give a daily class on how to tackle Covid, but now where has he disappeared when Kochi residents find it tough to even breathe. It's unfortunate that even the media is silent on Vijayan's absence," said Muraleedharan and asked, "if Vijayan wass hiding in the smoke".

The Kochi Corporation has been unable to do anything substantial to control the toxic haze and smog due to a fire at the Brahmapuram garbage dump and waste plant location, even when fire tenders are working hard to douse the fire and control the smoke.

The Kerala High Court has given an ultimatum to the authorities and has asked the government to submit an action plan on Friday.

"The Minister for Local Self Government, M.B.Rajesh said things will be brought under control within two days when the fire broke out. Now, he is also not able to see the real reason. Why Kochi residents are suffering is because of handing over this waste treatment to a company that has no experience in handling this and their qualification was, it belonged to the son-in-law of veteran CPI(M) leader Vaikom Viswan," added Muraleedharan.

The fire, which began last week at the waste plant at Brahmapuram, had led to a dip in air quality in the commercial capital of the state.

Due to the huge smoke cover over several areas, the data on the Kerala Pollution Control Board website shows PM2.5 and PM10 particulate levels in the air in Kochi which is above the prescribed standards.

The beleaguered residents have been asked to wear N-95 masks if they venture out, and schools have asked children in the lower classes to remain home.

"None will forget how the youth wing of the CPI(M) and DYFI top leaders protested in Delhi a few years ago when a fire broke out in Amazon forests. The leaders, who protested then now occupy key positions but are surprisingly silent when Kochi residents are finding it difficult to breathe," slammed Muraleedharan.

--IANS

sg/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kochi

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 15:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU