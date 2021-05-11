Consider reducing number of persons allowed at weddings, funerals: Guj HC

The number of people allowed



to attend (50) and funerals (20) is high in view of the pandemic and the state government should consider reducing it further, the said on Tuesday.

The court was hearing a PIL on the situation in the state which it has taken up on its own.

A division bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Bhargav D Karia asked Advocate General Kamal Trivedi to think about advocate Shalin Mehta's suggestion that the number can be further slashed as such gatherings can become 'super- spreaders' of infection.

"The number (of guests at weddings) could be reduced. And also, for funerals, twenty is too much," said the judges.

In its affidavit on measures taken to 'break the infection chain' the government informed about the cap on the number of wedding guests and attendees at last rites.

Trivedi said the government will consider the suggestion.

As far as are concerned, 50 is still a big number, but as to funerals, there was demand from various quarters that even the limit of 20 be raised, the advocate general said.

The next hearing will be on May 17.

