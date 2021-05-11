Consider reducing number of persons allowed at weddings, funerals: Guj HC

-
The number of people allowed
to attend weddings (50) and funerals (20) is high in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the state government should consider reducing it further, the Gujarat High Court said on Tuesday.
The court was hearing a PIL on the coronavirus situation in the state which it has taken up on its own.
A division bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Bhargav D Karia asked Advocate General Kamal Trivedi to think about advocate Shalin Mehta's suggestion that the number can be further slashed as such gatherings can become 'super- spreaders' of infection.
"The number (of guests at weddings) could be reduced. And also, for funerals, twenty is too much," said the judges.
In its affidavit on measures taken to 'break the coronavirus infection chain' the government informed about the cap on the number of wedding guests and attendees at last rites.
Trivedi said the government will consider the suggestion.
As far as weddings are concerned, 50 is still a big number, but as to funerals, there was demand from various quarters that even the limit of 20 be raised, the advocate general said.
The next hearing will be on May 17.
