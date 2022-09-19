JUST IN
Considering restoration of old pension scheme, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Rescue Indian workers duped into bonded labour in Myanmar, CPI urges Centre
Gujarat trial courts sentence 50 people to death in 8 months this year
Manipur CM Biren Singh launches portal to address public grievances
Lokpal gets 1,719 graft complaints, 136 were registered inquiry this year
Delhi excise policy scam case: ED summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak
Punjab Police forms 3-member SIT to probe Chandigarh University case
'Start respecting local languages,' Telangana Minister KTR tells IndiGo
Indian succumbs to injuries sustained during shooting rampage in Canada
MP: CM orders Rs 1 cr to kin of soldier killed in Tripura terror attack
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Rescue Indian workers duped into bonded labour in Myanmar, CPI urges Centre
Business Standard

Considering restoration of old pension scheme, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government is considering restoring the old pension scheme for government employees.

Topics
Punjab | Bhagwant Mann

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Chandigarh: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks during a function to provide financial assistance to the kin of the farmers, who died during the protest over farm reform laws, in Chandigarh, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government is considering restoring the old pension scheme for government employees.

Restoration of the old pension scheme, which was discontinued in 2004, has been one of the major demands of the state government employees.

"My government is considering reverting to the Old Pension System (OPS). I have asked my chief secretary to study the feasibility and modalities of its implementation. We stand committed to the welfare of our employees," Mann said on Twitter.

In August last year, Aam Aadmi Party leader and incumbent Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had promised to restore the old pension system if the party was voted to power in Punjab.

Punjab Civil Secretariat Staff Association chairman Sukhchain Singh Khaira welcomed the chief minister's announcement and said the state government employees have been struggling to get the old pension system restored.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Punjab

First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 14:51 IST

`