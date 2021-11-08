Considering silence in Kashmir as sign of peace is flawed: Mehbooba

-
Former Chief Minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday that considering the silence in Kashmir as a sign of peace is flawed.
Talking to reporters in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti said, "The people in Jammu and Kashmir have been muzzled and considering forceful silence here as peace is not good."
She said sending additional forces to Jammu and Kashmir is a clear indication that the situation is not good.
"Recent civilian killings in Kashmir is a total failure of the administration which has failed to prevent such incidents," she added.
Mehbooba said that the ventilators bought through the Prime Minister care fund are lying defunct not only in Srinagar, but in Gujarat as well.
"Huge amount has been transferred to the Prime Minister's care fund and nobody is answerable to the people. Defunct ventilators bought through this fund is a clear indication that it is the biggest scam.
"Tall claims are made about corruption free government, but during the present times corruption is at its peak and is going on in a sophisticated manner.
"Statements made by the BJP are not based on facts. These are just words and nothing beyond. These statements do not carry any weight," she said.
