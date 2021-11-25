Shah asks industries to invest in Northeast, says environment is conducive

Union Home Minister on Thursday asked industries to invest in the Northeast and said the Narendra Modi government has created a conducive environment for the industrial growth of the region.

Addressing the annual session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce virtually, Shah said peace has been restored in the Northeast in the last seven years, militancy has come to an end and there is political stability in all the eight states in the region.

He said massive development work has been going on in the Northeast, infrastructure has been improved a lot, road, rail and air connectivity has also been improved.

By 2024, the Modi government will connect capitals of all the eight states by air, seven of the eight state capitals will be connected through rail, and a network of roads is operational.

"Time has come to invest in the Northeast, empower the Northeast, give a boost to the Northeast and bring the Northeast into the nation's development trajectory," Shah said.

The home minister said he understood that making investment is a big issue for any businessman but the Modi government has created an environment for investment in the Northeast with proper infrastructure.

He assured the industries that all the state governments will cooperate if they come to invest in the region.

Shah said there are opportunities in sectors like tourism, Information Technology, agriculture and organic food, which the industries can explore in the Northeast.

He said the prime minister's vision of making India a USD 5 trillion economy and global power house by 2024-25 will be successful only when the entire eastern region is developed at par with the rest of the country.

