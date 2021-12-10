Contact of Omicron case in Rajasthan tests Covid positive in Delhi

-
A contact of an Omicron case in Rajasthan has been found COVID-19 positive in Delhi and she has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital, officials said on Friday.
The woman tested Covid positive on Thursday, is asymptomatic and stable. She did not travel to any foreign country, officials said.
According to an official, 17 members of her family have been also put under home quarantine.
She was taken to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and her sample has been sent for genomic sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the official said, adding her contacts are being traced.
The LNJP has been designated for treatment of patients infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Currently has 30 patients suspected to be infected with the new variant. Eight patients have been discharged till now after testing negative.
Delhi had reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday -- a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania.
The man, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has mild symptoms.
Results of 12 out of 17 samples sent for genomic sequencing were released on Sunday. Eleven of them tested negative.
