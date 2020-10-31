Converting to another religion just for marriage is illegal: Allahabad HC

-
The Allahabad High Court on Friday held that conversion of religion just for the purpose of marriage is not legal.
The Court while dismissing a plea of a couple of different religions directed them to appear before the magistrate to register their statements. The couple had requested the court to intervene and direct their families to stop interfering in their married life. The Court denied intervening in the matter.
The order was issued by Justice MC Tripathi on the plea of Priyanshi alias Samreen and others. The wife accepted the Hindu religion on June 29, 2020 and married the man on July 31. The Court observed that it is clear that the conversion was effected only for the purpose of marriage.
The Court cited the Noor Jahan Begum's case decision and said that the conversion of religion for marriage is not valid. In the cited case, Hindu girls had converted to Islam for marriage.
In the Noor Jahan Begum case, the court had cited Hadith of the Quran and said that without belief, religion could not be changed.
On the basis of this case, the Allahabad HC denied relief to the Muslim woman who had converted to Hinduism for marriage.
