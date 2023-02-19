JUST IN
Air India's aircraft order ignites expectation from Indian aviation sector
Set life targets in school, practice for good habits, Yoga, exercise: Shah
India, US making efforts for cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector
DMRC to soon launch India's first virtual shopping, recharge app for metro
Courts should balance between environment & development: Justice Sikri
Landslide damages five houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district
COCs ability of commercial wisdom gets higher value for stakeholders
AI can help arbitrators in document review, analysis, research: Rijiju
New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers
Phishing attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Air India's aircraft order ignites expectation from Indian aviation sector
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Cops use water cannons to disperse employees demanding restoration of OPS

State government employees holding a demonstration in Panchkula for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme

Topics
Police | Haryana | Protest

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

protest, confrontation

The Haryana Police on Sunday used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse a large group of state government employees holding a demonstration in Panchkula for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

Police took action when the demonstrators, who had gathered on the Panchkula-Chandigarh border, tried to cross over into the Union Territory and march towards the Haryana chief minister's residence and 'gherao' it to press for their demand.

There was heavy police deployment at the site on the border, police said.

The demonstrators had gathered under the banner of the 'Old Pension Scheme (OPS) Restoration Struggle Committee' and a representative of the panel, while speaking to reporters in Panchkula, claimed that a few employees had suffered injuries during the police action.

"Restoration of OPS is a legitimate demand. Governments of Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have restored it. The Haryana government has given an excuse that the government will go bankrupt if OPS is restored, which is not correct," the committee's representative said.

He said that an employee gives 25 to 30 years of service to a department. "Politicians have in the past also been getting pensions for multiple terms, so what are we demanding...," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Police

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 19:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.