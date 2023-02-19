Set life targets in school, practice for good habits, Yoga, exercise: Shah

-
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said children must set their life targets in school in order to achieve them,
Speaking to students of a school in Kolhapur, Shah said his wife was from the western Maharashtra city and studied in a local school.
"Life targets should be finalised during school days. This would help you to overcome your life's challenges, Otherwise those challenges would affect your journey," he said.
Even if one sets a very high goal in life, it can be achieved with good habits, Shah asserted.
Shah advised students to exercise regularly, practice Yoga and have a healthy diet, adding that often these aspects are neglected due to laziness.
"If you do any one thing for 21 consecutive days, it becomes a habit. And if you do it for 90 days, then it stays for life. It is a theory of psychology," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.
First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 18:40 IST
