Copter crash: Mortal remains of Lance Naik Sai Teja sent to Andhra hometown

The mortal remains of Lance Naik B. Sai Teja were on Sunday sent to his hometown Madanapalle from Bengaluru Command Hospital to be handed over to the family members.
The officers of Indian Air Force (IAF) paid respects to the mortal remains of the young soldier at Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru. Later, they were taken to the Command Hospital on Old Airport Road.
The mortal remains will be taken in a special ambulance to his home town Madanapalle in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Before leaving for Chittoor, army officers also paid respects to the mortal remains.
Sai Teja is survived by his wife Syamala, two children -- son Mokshagna (5) and daughter Darshini (2) and his parents. He had joined the army through a recruitment drive in Guntur in 2012. He was appointed as the Personal Security Officer to Late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Including General Rawat, 12 others died in the IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. The mortal remains of six jawans have been flown to the nearest airports to their native places.
Teja was one among the 13 occupants of the IAF helicopter. Few hours before the chopper crashed, Teja made a video call to wife Syamala from New Delhi. He had told his wife that he was going to Tamil Nadu with CDS General Rawat and promised her that he would call back by evening.
