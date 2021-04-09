Coronavirus: 7,955 fresh infections reported in Karnataka, 46 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Karnataka logged 7,955 new COVID-19 cases and 46 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.48 lakh and the toll to 12,813, the Health department said on Friday.
Out of the 7,955 fresh cases reported on Friday, 5,576 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
The day also saw 3,220 patients getting discharged after recovery.
Cumulatively 10,48,085 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,813 deaths and 9,77,169 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.
0ut of 58,084 active cases, 57,706 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 378 are in Intensive Care Units.
Bengaluru Urban accounted for 29 of the 46 deaths reported on Friday, Mysuru had 5, Belagavi and Kalaburagi 2 each, and one each from Ballari,Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Mandy and Uttara Kannada.
Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 5,576, Mysuru 283, Kalaburagi 211, Bidar 186, Hassan 153, Tumakuru 145, Vijayapura 127, Chikkaballapura 119, Dakshina Kannada 115, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,70,014, followed by Mysuru 57,668 and Ballari 40,395.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,22,719, followed by Mysuru 54,911 and Ballari 39,168.
A total of over 2,24,58,762 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,35,163 were on Friday alone.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU