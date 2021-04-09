Andhra Pradesh registers 5-month high of 2,765 fresh Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh records 1,593 new Covid-19 positive cases, 2,178 recoveries
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: State reports 3,342 new cases, 22 deaths
AP govt seeks revival of SIT probe in Amaravati land case, SC issues notice
MPTC, ZPTC polls in Andhra Pradesh on April 8, results on April 10
SC to hear plea seeking removal of Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy
-
: A five-month high of 2,765
fresh cases of coronavirus were registered in Andhra Pradesh, while 1,245 patients recovered and 11 more succumbed in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.
Consequently, the active caseload climbed to 16,422 after five months.
The latest bulletin showed the infection count at 9,18,597, total recoveries at 8,94,896 recoveries and toll at 7,279.
Chittoor reported 496 and Guntur 490 new cases of the pandemic in a day.
Krishna added 341, Visakhapatnam 335, SPS Nellore 292, Kadapa 171, Anantapuramu 167, Prakasam 161 and Srikakulam 100 afresh.
Kurnool reported 79, East Godavari 78 and Vizianagaram 49 while West Godavari added just six new cases in a day, the bulletin said.
Anantapuramu, Chittoor, SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts reported two fresh Covid-19 fatalities each while Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam accounted for one each.
Meanwhile, government statistics showed the infection positivity rate climbing steeply since March after falling to a significant low in the previous three months.
The positivity rate is now over 4.77 per cent, up from 1.07 per cent in March. It was as low as 0.25 per cent in February, 0.41 in January and 0.78 in December when the pandemic curve seemed to have flattened.
Of the 16,000-plus active Covid-19 cases, more than 10,000 infected people were in home isolation while over 2,000 were in various hospitals and another 40-odd in Covid Care Centres.
Of all, about 800 patients were on ventilator and oxygen support in hospitals across the state, government data said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU