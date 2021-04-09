Kerala reports 5,063 new coronavirus cases, active cases touch 36,185

: recorded 5,063



new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 25 health workers, taking the total caseload to 11.54 lakh and the active cases to 36,185, the state government said.

The toll touched 4,750 with 22 deaths.

As many as 2,475 people have been cured of the infection , taking the total recoveries to 11,12,758.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 63,240 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 8.01 per cent.

So far 1,36,41,881 samples have been sent for testing, according to a government press release.

The total number of cases now stands at 11,54,010.

Kozhikode recorded the highest number of cases --715, Ernakulam 607, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, while Kottayam and Thrissur accounted for over 400 cases each.

Of the positive cases, at least 162 people had come from outside the state and 4,463 were infected through contact.

At least 1,60,181 people are presently under observation, including 5,455 in hospitals.

With cases continuing to see a sharp spike, the state government has decided to strengthen measures to control the virus.

A high-level meeting chaired by Health minister K K Shailaja was held on Friday in this regard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)