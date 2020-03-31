Coronavirus: 7 new positive cases reported in TN, all with travel history

on Tuesday reported 7 new positive cases of (Covid-19), in people with a history of travel to Kerala and Delhi. As on March 30, the state had 67 positive cases.



C Vijayabaskar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, government of TamilNadu said that the state has 7 new Covid-19 positive cases. The 7 cases include a 43-year-old male who had travelled to Trivandrum, a 28-year old male co-worker of a patient, who had earlier tested positive at Tiruvannamalai MC, three male patients at Vilupuram with a history of travel to Delhi, two male patients at Madurai Rajaji Hospital with a history of travel to Delhi. All patients are in isolation and stable.





As of March 30, 2020, had tested samples of 2,040 people, of which 1,853 came in negative and 67 tested positive. Of the 67 positive cases, 5 were discharged.