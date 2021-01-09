Coronavirus claims four more lives in Rajasthan, 430 people infects

-
-
The Covid-19 disease four more lives and infected 430 more people in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to it to 2,731 and infection tally to 31,2521 respectively on Saturday.
The deaths were reported from Nagaur, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Bikaner (one each) while the maximum of positive cases (77) was reported from Jaipur, according to an official report.
A total of 3,03,060 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far while 6,730 people are recuperating from the disease, the report revealed.
