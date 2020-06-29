Coronavirus daily updates: 5 more test positive, Arunachal tally reaches 182

JUST IN
With five fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday, the coronavirus count in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 182

Press Trust of India  |  Itanagar 

With five fresh COVID-19 cases

reported on Sunday, the coronavirus countin Arunachal Pradesh rose to 182, an official said.

Three Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel from the Capital Complex region and one each from Namsai and Changlang districts were detected with the infection, state surveillance officer Dr L Jampa said.

All the five cases were returnees lodged in quarantine centres, he said adding that they were asymptomatic.

The state now has 121 active cases. While 60 patients have cured of the disease, one person died.

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 00:16 IST

