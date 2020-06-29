Coronavirus daily updates: 5 more test positive, Arunachal tally reaches 182

With five fresh COVID-19 cases



reported on Sunday, the countin rose to 182, an official said.

Three Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel from the Capital Complex region and one each from Namsai and Changlang districts were detected with the infection, state surveillance officer Dr L Jampa said.

All the five cases were returnees lodged in quarantine centres, he said adding that they were asymptomatic.

The state now has 121 active cases. While 60 patients have cured of the disease, one person died.

