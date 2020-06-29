Coronavirus daily updates: Two more cases in Chandigarh, tally reaches 429

With two more persons testing positive for COVID-19 in on Sunday, the number of cases in the Union Territory (UT) rose to 429.

As per the information provided by the Health Department, there are 87 active cases in the UT while 336 patients have recovered from the disease, as of Sunday.

With the highest single-day spike of 19,906 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count mounted to 5,28,859 on Sunday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

There are 2,03,051 active cases and all are under medical supervision, while there are 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The death toll rose to 16,095 in the country with 410 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.

