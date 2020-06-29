JUST IN
Coronavirus daily updates: Two more cases in Chandigarh, tally reaches 429

With two more persons testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh rose to 429

Health care staff check the temperature and pulse rate of the residents at Hitwardhak housing society, in Appa pada in Malad, Mumbai

With two more persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory (UT) rose to 429.

As per the information provided by the Chandigarh Health Department, there are 87 active cases in the UT while 336 patients have recovered from the disease, as of Sunday.

With the highest single-day spike of 19,906 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count mounted to 5,28,859 on Sunday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

There are 2,03,051 active cases and all are under medical supervision, while there are 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The death toll rose to 16,095 in the country with 410 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 01:53 IST

