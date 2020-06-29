JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Struggling realtors resort to layoffs, pay cuts as Covid-19 hits sales
Business Standard

Coronavirus daily updates: 327 fresh cases take Assam's count to 7,492

Assam's Covid-19 count rose to 7,492 after 327 more people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said

Topics
Coronavirus | Health crisis | Assam

ANI  |  General News 

A health worker collects a nasal sample for Covid-19 Ag rapid antigen testing at Chakkarpur Community Centre, near DLF Phase 4, in Gurugram

Assam's COVID-19 count rose to 7,492 after 327 more people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Out of the 327 cases reported, 195 cases were from Guwahati.

As per the update released by Sarma, there 2,390 active cases in the state while 5,088 patients have been discharged.

Eleven fatalities have been reported in Assam due to COVID-19 as of Sunday. Three patients have migrated out of the state.

With the highest single-day spike of 19,906 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count mounted to 5,28,859 on Sunday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

There are 2,03,051 active cases and all are under medical supervision, while there are 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The death toll rose to 16,095 in the country with 410 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 02:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU