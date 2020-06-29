Coronavirus daily updates: 983 test positive in Telangana, tally past 14,000

The COVID-19 cases in surpassed 14,000 mark with 983 people testing positive.

The fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 14,419. While 9,000 of them are undergoing treatment, 5,172 have been discharged including 244 on Sunday.

The day also saw four deaths, taking the death toll to 247.

For the first time in nearly two weeks that the state has not registered a jump in the number of cases. The state on Saturday had reported 1,087 cases, the highest single-day jump.

Greater Hyderabad remained the worst affected district, accounting for 816 cases on Sunday. Rangareddy and Medchal districts bordering Hyderabad reported 47 and 29 fresh cases respectively. The Mancherial district also witnessed a big spike with 33 cases. Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural districts also registered new cases in double figures.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, 3,227 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number to 82,458.

Meanwhile, the central team led by Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Luv Agarwal, will be visiting COVID-19 designated hospitals in Hyderabad and interact with health officials on Monday.

Officials said the team would have few containment centres picked up randomly. It will then visit Gandhi Hospitaland newly created Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gachibowli.

The team is expected to review the COVID-19 response and management in along with Health Minister, Eatala Rajender and other senior health officials.

