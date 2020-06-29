Coronavirus daily updates: Indore records 49 new cases on Sunday

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Air passengers being screened after arriving at Indore Airport
Indore on Sunday registered 49 new coronavirus cases, according to the District Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,664, including 3,435 discharged cases and 226 fatalities.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll rose to 16,095 in the country.

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 04:03 IST

