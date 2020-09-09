Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 4,367,436; global death toll past 900,000
Coronavirus India update: Worst-hit states are Maharashtra (943,772) Andhra Pradesh (506,493), Tamil Nadu (474,940), Karnataka (404,324), and UP (271,851). Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) during a rapid antigen testing for coronavirus disease at Kalupur railway station premises in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Coronavirus update: India has recorded nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. With this, the country's tally has surged past the 4.3 million mark to 4,367,436. Death toll has climbed to 73,923. According to the health ministry, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62% of total active coronavirus cases in the country. India's cumulative tests for detection of the virus has surpassed five million, while tests per million have risen from 6,396 on July 1 to 36,703.
Delhi recorded 3,609 fresh corona cases, taking tally to 197,135. Uttarakhand's tally has surged to 26,094.
Coronavirus vaccine update: The clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford, which was expected to start at PGIMER in Chandigarh, have been delayed by at least a week over safety approvals.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 27,721,018. While 19,808,577 have recovered, 900,844 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,513,264 cases. It is followed by India which has 4,367,436, Brazil (4,165,124) and Russia (1,035,789).
