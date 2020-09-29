Coronavirus LIVE: With 6,143,019 Covid-19 cases, India narrows gap with US
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,351,153 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 681,161, Tamil Nadu 586,397, Karnataka 576,000, and UP 387,000.
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
Coronavirus update: India registered 69,671 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 6,143,019. Death toll now stands at 96,351. The Union Health Ministry has launched a web portal that will provide all important information on coronavirus, vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and globally. The "vaccine web portal" and the ''National Clinical Registry for Covid-19'' have been developed by ICMR.
Coronavirus vaccine update: As the world races to develop a potential vaccine against, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that the first vaccine in India will most likely be available by early 2021.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 33,542,558. While 24,868,764 have recovered, 1,006,090 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,361,293 cases. It is followed by India, which has 6,137,941 cases, Brazil (4,748,327) and Russia (1,159,573).
