Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 6,310,267; global tally tops 34 mn

Coronavirus update: India on Wednesday registered 86,748 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally past the 6.3-million mark. With 1,179 fatalities in 24 hours, the country's death toll reached 98,708. Keeping a "continuous upward trajectory", India's recovery rate has touched 83.33 per cent. The government took a decisive step towards unlocking almost everything on Wednesday, with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) lifting restrictions on cinema halls, schools, and swimming pools as part of its fifth tranche of guidelines to revive business and other activities.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Results from the Phase 1 trial of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate co-developed by researchers at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the American biotech company Moderna have shown that it is well-tolerated and generates a strong immune response in older adults.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 34,146,369. While 25,409,820 have recovered, 1,018,173 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,447,099 cases. It is followed by India, which has 6,310,267 cases, Brazil (4,813,586) and Russia (1,176,286).
