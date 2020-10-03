Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases at 6,471,734; death toll past 100,000

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: India's death toll crosses 100,000, cases top 6.4 mn
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra's tally at 1.4 mn, Andhra breaches 700k-mark
Covid LIVE: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till Nov; tally nears 1.4 mn
Coronavirus LIVE: India's recovery rate crosses 80% mark, highest worldwide
Coronavirus LIVE: 75% of new confirmed cases concentrated in ten states/UTs
-
Coronavirus update: India on Friday registered 79,705 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,471,734. With 1,069 fatalities in 24 hours, India has crossed yet another grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-related deaths. With a high level of recoveries, India was maintaining its global position as the country with the highest number of recovered Covid-19 patients, said the Ministry of Health on Friday.
Coronavirus vaccine update: An effective vaccine is not likely to be available for the general public before the fall of 2021, according to experts working in the field of vaccine development.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 34,817,275. While 25,879,985 have recovered, 1,032,708 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,549,076 cases. It is followed by India, which has 6,471,734 cases, Brazil (4,882,231) and Russia (1,194,643).
Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU