Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases at 6,471,734; death toll past 100,000

update: India on Friday registered 79,705 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,471,734. With 1,069 fatalities in 24 hours, India has crossed yet another grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-related deaths. With a high level of recoveries, India was maintaining its global position as the country with the highest number of recovered Covid-19 patients, said the Ministry of Health on Friday.

vaccine update: An effective vaccine is not likely to be available for the general public before the fall of 2021, according to experts working in the field of vaccine development.

World update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 34,817,275. While 25,879,985 have recovered, 1,032,708 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,549,076 cases. It is followed by India, which has 6,471,734 cases, Brazil (4,882,231) and Russia (1,194,643).

