Coronavirus LIVE: China will pay big price for Covid pandemic, says Trump
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,480,489 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 734,427, Karnataka 668,652, Tamil Nadu 635,855 and UP 420,937. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE update
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A man reacts as a medical worker collects a nasal sample for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar on Tuesday.
Coronavirus update: India on Wednesday registered 78,809 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,832,988. With 960 fatalities in 24 hours, India's death toll reached 105,551. According to a World Bank report, more than 150 million people may fall into extreme poverty throughout the world by 2021 as a result of the economic contraction caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The World Bank has pointed out in a report that about 82 per cent of the so-called "new poor" will be in the middle-income countries that already have high poverty rates.
Coronavirus vaccine update: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given its permission for conducting Phase-I human clinical trial for an "antisera" that was developed by injecting inactivated SARS-CoV-2 in horses and can be a potential coronavirus treatment.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 36,381,183. While 27,402,045 have recovered, 1,059,996 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,776,224 cases. It is followed by India, which has 6,832,988 cases, Brazil (5,002,357) and Russia (1,248,619).
Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More