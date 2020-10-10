Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 6,964,074; Maharashtra tally past 1.5 mn

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: State govt postpones Maharashtra Public Service Exam
Coronavirus LIVE: India's death toll crosses 100,000, cases top 6.4 mn
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi may see 15K new cases per day in winters, says NCDC
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi past 2nd wave peak, situation mostly controlled: CM
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi govt allows cinemas, theatres to reopen Oct 15
-
Coronavirus update: India on Friday registered over 60,262 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,964,074 and the death toll reached 107,142. For the first time after a month, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in India dipped below the 900,000-mark with 893,000 active cases reported, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.
Coronavirus vaccine update: China has officially joined the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX alliance to equitably distribute coronavirus vaccines around the globe, ending speculation that it plans to supply them on its own to developing countries to improve its image dented by the pandemic since it emerged in Wuhan in December last year.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 36,990,323. While 27,800,228 have recovered, 1,069,865 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,864,215 cases. It is followed by India, which has 6,964,074 cases, Brazil (5,035,744) and Russia (1,272,238).
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU