Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 6,964,074; Maharashtra tally past 1.5 mn

update: India on Friday registered over 60,262 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,964,074 and the death toll reached 107,142. For the first time after a month, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in India dipped below the 900,000-mark with 893,000 active cases reported, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

vaccine update: China has officially joined the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX alliance to equitably distribute vaccines around the globe, ending speculation that it plans to supply them on its own to developing countries to improve its image dented by the pandemic since it emerged in Wuhan in December last year.

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 36,990,323. While 27,800,228 have recovered, 1,069,865 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,864,215 cases. It is followed by India, which has 6,964,074 cases, Brazil (5,035,744) and Russia (1,272,238).

