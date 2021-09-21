- Coronavirus LIVE: India sees 24,925 new cases; Delhi 38, Maharashtra 2,483
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India's active Covid-19 cases drop. Delhi reported 28 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Stay tuned for corona updates
A health worker gives a visitor at a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai a dose of a coronavirus vaccine on September 15, 2021. (PTI photo)
Coronavirus updates: India recorded a spike of 24,925 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also witnessed 251 deaths, taking the death toll to 445,416. So far, India has recorded 33,502,744 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 28 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala recorded 15,692 new Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra 2,583 cases.
Air India and Air Canada are resuming their flights from Delhi to Toronto and Vancouver with easing of entry restrictions by the North American country. While Air Canada's first departure from Delhi will be on Wednesday, Air India is yet to announce its schedule but has informed Delhi airport about its plan to start flights.
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 229,769,623 confirmed cases and 4,711,712 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 43,078,445 cases, followed by India, Brazil, UK and Russia.
