Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases top 7.9 mn; global tally at 43,323,383

update: India's total cases have risen to 7,909,049, with 45,157 new Covid-10 infections. Death toll has mounted to 119,030, according to the latest update by Worldometer. The total number of active cases currently stands at 656,026.



vaccine update: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that all people will be provided vaccines free of cost in India. An estimated Rs 500 will be spent on vaccination of each person,” Union Minister of State Pratap Sarangi said. Meanwhile, Israel's Institute for Biological Research announced on Sunday that researchers would begin human testing for its vaccine candidate next week.



World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 43,323,383. While 31,897,079 have recovered, 1,158,807 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 8,889,179 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,909,049 cases, Brazil (5,394,128) and Russia (1,513,877).



