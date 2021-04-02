- India indefinitely puts on hold AstraZeneca's vaccine shipment to Canada
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 81,441 cases in 24 hrs; Delhi nearly 3,000
Coronavirus live updates: Maharashtra has reported 43,183 new Covid-19 cases. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold an "urgent" meeting today amid Covid surge. Stay tuned for corona-related news
A man and a woman wearing protective face masks walk past a graffiti on a wall, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Mumbai, India, March 25, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus live updates: India has recorded a massive surge of 81,441 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total caseload to 12,302,110, Worldometer showed this morning. Active cases have crossed the 600,000-mark and now stand at 615,798. India is now the 5th-worst hit country in terms of active cases.. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 163,428.
Maharashtra has reported 43,183 new Covid-19 cases, its highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. Mumbai reported 8,646 new cases, which increased its caseload to 423,419. Meanwhile, Delhi logged 2,790 fresh Covid cases, the highest daily count this year. In the wake of corona surge in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an "urgent" meeting with the health minister and officials today.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,856,163), Kerala (1,124,584), Karnataka (997,004), Andhra Pradesh (901,989), and Tamil Nadu (886,673).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 130,150,318 infected by the deadly contagion. While 104,877,298 have recovered, 2,839,508 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 31,244,639, followed by Brazil, India, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium, India and Italy.
