Coronavirus live: India records over 91,000 cases in a day, tally at 4.2 mn
Coronavirus India highlights: India's total number of coronavirus cases stand at 4,197,563. Maharashtra's tally has crossed the 900,000 mark. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a girl at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, at the Darya ganj area in New Delhi on Monda
Coronavirus update: India, which is the worst-hit nation after the US, recorded its highest single-day spike of 91,723 coronavirus cases on Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 4,202,562. India has the second-highest number of active cases and ranks 3rd in Covid death toll (71,687). Maharashtra recorded 23,350 new Covid-19 cases, 7,826 recoveries and 328 deaths yesterday. Total number of cases in the state has risen to 9,07,212. Delhi recorded 3,256 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 191,449.
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (9,07,212) Andhra Pradesh (476,000), Tamil Nadu (4,63,480), Karnataka (398,000), and Uttar Pradesh (266,283).
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 27,282,406. While 19,366,783 have recovered, 887,277 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,459,832 cases. It is followed by India which has 4,202,562, Brazil (4,137,606) and Russia (1,025,505).
