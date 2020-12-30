- LIVE: Centre-farmer talks today; unions firm on demand for repeal of laws
- Vivad se Vishwas: Direct tax dispute resolution scheme may be extended
- RBI may red-flag Punjab and Sind Bank's Rs 5,500-crore zero-coupon bonds
- After a stupendous rally in market, returns may moderate in 2021: Experts
- Covid-19: Atul Gawande on why US slipped, and India managed better
- Fintechs may pose a challenge to banking sector over the next few years
- Food inflation in states with strong 'mandis' & those without: Status check
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,245,326; global tally past 82.2 million
Coronavirus live updates: At 1,925,066, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 917,571, Andhra Pradesh 881,599, Tamil Nadu 816,132, and Kerala 743,563
Topics
World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A healthcare worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a man to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease at a Bus Depot in New Delhi on Monday.
Coronavirus live updates: With 20,529 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload now stands at 10,245,326. The country's death toll has mounted to 148,423. With 1,925,066 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 917,571, Andhra Pradesh 881,599, Tamil Nadu 816,132, and Kerala 743,563. Delhi has recorded 703 fresh Covid-19 cases and 28 new fatalities. Its test positivity rate has improved slightly to 0.83 per cent.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 82,283,576. While 58,309,479 have recovered, 1,795,046 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 19,959,422 cases, and 346,442 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,242,306 cases, Brazil (7,564,117), Russia (3,105,037), France (2,574,041).
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh