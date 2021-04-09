- Coronavirus LIVE: India logs 131,893 new cases, highest one-day rise so far
Coronavirus LIVE: India logs 131,893 new cases; no lockdown, says PM Modi
Coronavirus live updates: Pune has recorded 12,090 cases, Delhi 7,437 Covid cases in the last 24 hours. PM Modi said Covid situation is very grim in some states. Stay tuned for corona-related news
A medic collects swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 testing at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, as coronavirus case spike across the country, in Lucknow (Photo: PTI)
Coronavirus live updates: Breaking all records, India has recorded a massive surge of 131,893 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, India's tally now stands at 13,057,954, Worldometer showed this morning. Active cases are nearing the 1-million mark. India is now the 4th-worst hit country in terms of active cases. India also witnessed a grim record of most fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day in 2021, which stood at 802. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 167,694. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a four-day festival for coronavirus vaccination even as many states are reporting a shortage of vaccines. He added that imposing a night curfew is important to tackle the rising cases. “The world has also accepted the night curfew,” the prime minister said. “Curfew makes people remember that they are living in the age of corona. It is good that we promote night curfew as ‘corona curfew’. This will not affect work too much.”
Maharashtra added 56,286 new cases to its tally and the total number of cases has now reached 3,229,547, according to health department. Delhi on Thursday logged 7,437 coronavirus cases in its highest single day spike this year.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,229,547), Kerala (1,144,594), Karnataka (1,033,560), Andhra Pradesh (913,274), and Tamil Nadu (911,110).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 134,498,422 infected by the deadly contagion. While 108,297,849 have recovered, 2,914,168 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 31,714,327, followed by Brazil, India, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, India and Belgium.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
