Coronavirus LIVE: With 185248 cases, India records biggest-ever 24-hr spike
Coronavirus live updates: India has recorded 185,248 fresh Covid cases and 1,025 deaths in the last 24 hrs. Janta curfew will be imposed in Maharashtra from today. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus live updates: India recorded its biggest-ever single day spike with 185,248 fresh cases. With this, India's Covid tally has shot up to 13,871,321 cases, Worldometer showed this morning. India is the 2nd worst-hit nation in terms of total Covid-19 cases and 3rd-worst hit country in terms of active cases. India also witnessed 1,026 fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 172,115.
The Maharashtra government has imposed lockdown-like curbs in the state from 8pm today. Section 144 has been imposed in the state and only essential services will be allowed for the next 15 days. The state recorded 60,212 cases in the last 24 hours. Delhi witnessed 13,468 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day count so far.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,519,208), Kerala (1,172,882), Karnataka (1,074,869), Tamil Nadu (940,145), and Andhra Pradesh (928,664).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 138,000,581 infected by the deadly contagion. While 111,021,803 have recovered, 2,971,104 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 32,069,710, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, India, Brazil and Belgium.
