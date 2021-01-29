Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,720,971; global tally past 102 mn

live updates: India witnessed a spike of 18,940 fresh fresh cases of the disease (Covid-19), a day after recording only 11,666 cases. The total number of active cases in the country has fallen to 173,762, while the caseload tally stands at 10,720,971. Globally, more than 102 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,015,524), Karnataka (937,383), Kerala (905,591) , Andhra Pradesh (887,349), and Tamil Nadu (836,315).

With more than 2.5 million health workers vaccinated so far, 11 states have given the first jab to over 35 per cent of its healthcare workforce and another six have achieved about 20 per cent or less vaccine coverage, data showed.

India is the fastest in the world to reach one million vaccinations within the first six days — US took 10 days and Germany 20.

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 102 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 73,843,881 have recovered, 2,199,065 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 26,163,157, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

