Coronavirus LIVE: India records 38,713 new cases in a day; US 127,663
Coronavirus updates: India recorded 38,713 new Covid-19 cases and 474 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 32,155,765 and the death toll to 430,759. Kerala reported 20,452 new infections, Maharashtra 6,686, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,746), Tamil Nadu (1,933), Karnataka (1,669), West Bengal (739) and Delhi (50).
Three deaths from the Delta Plus Covid variant have been reported from Maharashtra, including one in Mumbai, at a time the state is trying to ease tough restrictions in place for months. The Mumbai woman, who tested positive on July 21, was fully vaccinated.
With over 100,000 coronavirus cases reported in the United States for the fifth consecutive day, the daily Covid-19 cases have reached a six-month high in the country as multiple states with lower vaccination rates continue to reel under the Delta variant.
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 206,879,635 confirmed cases and 4,357,282 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 37,337,066 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.
