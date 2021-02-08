- How farm protests may change political equations and hurt BJP in key states
Coronavirus LIVE: With 11,673 new cases, India's tally jumps to 10,838,843
Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed all residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from February 9
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Health Ministry
France begins distributing AstraZeneca COVID vaccine amid UK variant warning.
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 11,673 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday pushing the overall tally to 10,838,843, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 155,114.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed all residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from February 9. The residential schools include Jawahar Navodaya vidyalayas, Sainik schools, Rajkiye Ashram Padhati vidyalayas and other schools. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the decision has been taken to regularise the academic session, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, in the interest of the students as well as in view of the upcoming board examinations.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 106,677,372. While 78,521,549 have recovered, 2,326,819 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 27,611,403 cases.
Follow Coronavirus LOVE BLOG below
