Coronavirus: Lockdown imposed at 16 hotspots in Thane till March 31

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Concerns over infections among primitive tribes
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Why many hospitals are facing oxygen shortage
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
Maharashtra reports 4,496 new coronavirus cases; state tally 17,36,329
3,791 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 46 more fatalities
-
Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday imposed a lockdown at 16 hotspot areas from today till March 31.
Activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots as per relaxation given under Mission Begin Again by the Maharashtra government.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 8,744 new COVID-19 cases, 9,068 recoveries, and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Monday.
The state has so far reported 22,28,471 total COVID-19 cases, out of which, 97,637 active cases, the Maharashtra Health Department said. A total of 52,500 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far.
With 9,068 more recoveries in the state, as many as 20,77,112 cases have recovered from the virus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU