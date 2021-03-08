Covid-19 impact: Lockdown in 11 hotspots in Thane city from March 13 to 31

A lockdown between March 13 and 31



was declared on Monday in 11 hotspots in city by the civic administration, officials said.

The order, issued by Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days.

It said all restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well.

As on Monday morning, the caseload of district was 2,69,845, including 6,302 deaths.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)