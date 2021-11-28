Coronavirus: MP logs 18 new cases, zero death; active count at 122

-
The COVID-19 infection tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,138 on Sunday with the addition of 18 cases, a health official said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 10,528 as no fresh fatality was reported during the day, he said.
The recovery count increased to 7,82,488 after eight patients were discharged from hospitals.
There are 122 active coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh now.
As 56,961 swab samples were examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in the state has now risen to 2,17,59,833, the official said.
A total of 8,55,51,051 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 1,69,050 during the day, an official release said.
The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,138, new cases 18, death toll 10,528, recoveries 7,82,488, active cases 122, number of tests done so far 2,17,59,833.
