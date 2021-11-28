Vice President chairs meeting of floor leaders of all parties in House

-
-
A day before the beginning of the winter session of Parliament, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday chaired a meeting of floor leaders of all parties in the House.
The winter session of Parliament is beginning on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.
The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session beginning November 29 with its legislative business including 26 new bills.
The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority. The agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.
