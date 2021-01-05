Coronavirus pandemic and bad weather worsen kite sales in Amritsar

-
ALSO READ
India past the Covid peak, pandemic could run its course by Feb: Govt panel
Germany reports new daily record in Covid-19 cases as infection spreads
Gujarat registers 1,046 fresh coronavirus cases, five more fatalities
Jharkhand reports 129 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 106,064
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
-
With the Lohri festival around the corner, the kite makers in Punjab's Amritsar are facing losses due to coronavirus pandemic situation coupled with bad weather.
Every year, Punjab celebrates the festival of Lohri on January 13.
Even though things are getting back on track, kite business continues to suffer ahead of Lohri. Apart from the pandemic and lockdown, now the weather has also added to their plight. With children not stepping out, sales witnessed a massive dip.
"Our four generations have been making kites. It is 50 years old business. Kite making business continues to flourish the entire year. This year, COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns have badly affected our business. The sale is down by over 50 per cent," a kite maker Amit Mehta told ANI on Monday.
"The cold weather and rains have also affected our business. Sales are affected as no one is coming to purchase kites. Children are not stepping out and we are facing a massive dip in sales," he added.
Ravi, another kite maker said, "Coronavirus has adversely affected our business. People are not buying kites as their incomes are hit. I have been in this business for 60 to 70 years. The rains and cold weather also affected the business. The government should provide subsidy on raw materials used for making kites."
Another Kite maker Gurubachan Singh said that for the last eight months, he was unable to get raw materials for making kites.
"We have been unable to get raw materials for making kites for the last eight months due to coronavirus pandemic. The business is affected in comparison to last time. The government should help us."
Punjab on Monday reported 229 new COVID-19 cases, 490 recoveries and 24 death, as per State Health Department. The total coronavirus cases in the state stand at 1,67,441 including 1,58,972 recoveries, 3,069 active cases and 5,400 deaths.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU