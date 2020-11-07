Germany reports new daily record in Covid-19 cases as infection spreads

-
Germany's disease control center is reporting a new daily record in new coronavirus infections as the pandemic continues to spread through the country.
The Robert Koch Institute said Saturday that Germany's states reported 23,300 new cases overnight, surpassing the record of 21,506 set the day before, which was the first time the country had registered more than 20,000 daily cases.
It said another 130 people died from the virus, a number that has also been trending upward but remains far lower than the high of 315 deaths reported one day in April.
Alarmed by the rapid rise in numbers, Germany has imposed significant new restrictions to prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.
A four-week partial shutdown took effect on Monday, with bars, restaurants, leisure and sports facilities being closed and new contact restrictions imposed. Shops and schools remain open.
Germany has overall recorded 642,488 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic with 11,226 deaths.
