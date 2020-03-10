Coronavirus scare: 4 new cases reported in India; global infections 110,000

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus outbreak: Airports start stringent screening to check spread
Coronavirus transmission increases in lower temperature: Medical study
Explained: What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Coronavirus outbreak: India cases now at 31, over 100,000 infected globally
Empty offices, full homes: Internet feels the coronavirus 'strain'
-
- India now has 43 COVID-19 patients
- India denies entry to cruise ships on virus fears
- Jammu & Kashmir reports first confirmed case
- Moody's again slashes India's growth projection for 2020 to 5.3%
- Marshall Islands bars all air travellers for two weeks to prevent coronavirus
- IndiGo cancels flights to Doha till 17 March
- Qatar bans entry of travellers from India, 13 other nations
- US Fed to step up liquidity injections to guard against market pressure
- Air India Express to offer free rescheduling of tickets
- West Bengal man who died in isolation found not infected with virus
- Passengers arriving from China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Nepal and Indonesia would be segregated from other arriving passengers
- India has sent a C-17 Globemaster military aircraft to coronavirus-hit Iran tonight to evacuate stranded Indians
- UAE reports 14 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 59
- Iran announces 43 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 237
- Iran releases about 70,000 prisoners because of coronavirus
- Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia
- Cases almost doubled overnight to 999 in Spain
- Italy to hike spending in 'massive shock therapy' against coronavirus
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU