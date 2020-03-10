JUST IN
Coronavirus scare: 4 new cases reported in India; global infections 110,000

Qatar bans entry of travellers from India, 13 other nations

Coronavirus
Jammu & Kashmir reports first confirmed case

  • India now has 43 COVID-19 patients
  • India denies entry to cruise ships on virus fears
  • Jammu & Kashmir reports first confirmed case
  • Moody's again slashes India's growth projection for 2020 to 5.3%
  • Marshall Islands bars all air travellers for two weeks to prevent coronavirus
  • IndiGo cancels flights to Doha till 17 March
  • Qatar bans entry of travellers from India, 13 other nations
  • US Fed to step up liquidity injections to guard against market pressure
  • Air India Express to offer free rescheduling of tickets
  • West Bengal man who died in isolation found not infected with virus
  • Passengers arriving from China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Nepal and Indonesia would be segregated from other arriving passengers
  • India has sent a C-17 Globemaster military aircraft to coronavirus-hit Iran tonight to evacuate stranded Indians
  • UAE reports 14 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 59
  • Iran announces 43 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 237
  • Iran releases about 70,000 prisoners because of coronavirus
  • Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia
  • Cases almost doubled overnight to 999 in Spain
  • Italy to hike spending in 'massive shock therapy' against coronavirus
First Published: Tue, March 10 2020. 02:26 IST

