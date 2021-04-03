Coronavirus surge: Pune officials make plans to vaccinate 3 million

-
The Pune district administration has
launched an initiative to vaccinate approximately 30 lakh people against COVID-19 amid a sharp spike in infections over the past few days, officials said on Saturday.
The district saw 9,086 cases on Friday and the health directorate of Maharashtra has said chances of the daily addition touching the 10000-mark on April 6 and 7 were high, they added.
"Such a sharp rise could trigger a shortage of health infrastructure. We are currently vaccinating 50,000 people per day. We plan to cover one lakh people per day so that all 30 lakh eligible beneficiaries, as per figures provided by the Centre, can be vaccinated in Pune district as soon as possible," an official said.
He said the aim was to vaccinate 1.1 lakh people from Monday.
