Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: 3,446 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths reported

-
ALSO READ
Manipur coronavirus update: 135 fresh cases take Covid-19 tally to 12,240
Assam coronavirus update: 102 new Covid-19 cases reported, tally at 215,250
Mizoram coronavirus update: 8 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 2,128
Nagaland coronavirus update: 112 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 7,604
Mizoram coronavirus update: 5 new Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 2,162
-
: Tamil Nadu reported 3,446 new
COVID-19 infections and 14 fatalities on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 8,96,226 and the death toll to 12,764, the Health Department said.
Recoveries mounted to 8,63,258 today with 1,834 patients being discharged, leaving 20,204 active cases, including those in isolation, the bulletin said.
Chennai saw most of the new infections with 1,290 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,52,431.
The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities too with 4,264.
A total of 82,078 samples were tested today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1,98,49,388.
Six districts clocked new infections in triple digits -- Chengalpet 285, Coimbatore 292, Thiruvallur 201, Tiruchirappalli 142, Thanjavur 138 and Kancheepuram 141.
All the 14, who succumbed to the virus, had pre- existing illness.
As many as 17 individuals who returned from various destinations were among the positive cases today, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU