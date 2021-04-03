Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: 3,446 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths reported

: reported 3,446 new



COVID-19 infections and 14 fatalities on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 8,96,226 and the death toll to 12,764, the Health Department said.

Recoveries mounted to 8,63,258 today with 1,834 patients being discharged, leaving 20,204 active cases, including those in isolation, the bulletin said.

Chennai saw most of the new infections with 1,290 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,52,431.

The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities too with 4,264.

A total of 82,078 samples were tested today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1,98,49,388.

Six districts clocked new infections in triple digits -- Chengalpet 285, Coimbatore 292, Thiruvallur 201, Tiruchirappalli 142, Thanjavur 138 and Kancheepuram 141.

All the 14, who succumbed to the virus, had pre- existing illness.

As many as 17 individuals who returned from various destinations were among the positive cases today, the bulletin said.

